La Liga: Mbappe shines as Real Madrid register 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe scored and provided the assist for Arda Guler as Real Madrid weathered a second-half storm to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday, maintaining its perfect La Liga start despite playing most of the match with 10 men.

The visitor got off to a flying start with Mbappe opening the scoring from a quick counter in the 12th minute, but its task became significantly harder when defender Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red card after the half-hour mark for hauling down Mikel Oyarzabal as the last man.

Despite its numerical disadvantage, Real Madrid doubled its lead just before halftime when Guler scored from close range following a great run by Mbappe who brilliantly put the ball on a plate for the Turkish midfielder inside a crowded box.

Real Sociedad pulled one back with Mikel Oyarzabal from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a handball by Dani Carvajal, but the visitor held on for a hard-fought victory that keeps it top of La Liga with 12 points from four matches.

The defeat leaves winless Real Sociedad in 17th place with two points, just one spot above the relegation zone.

Atletico Madrid finally got its season up and running on Saturday, with Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez on target in a 2-0 home victory over Villarreal that delivered the Spanish side’s first win of the campaign.

The victory lifted Atletico to ninth in the La Liga standings with five points from four games, while dealing Villarreal its first defeat a month into the season.

The visitor remain fourth on seven points, five behind leader Real Madrid. Agencies

