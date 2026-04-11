Hockey India appoints Tim White as junior women’s team coach

New Delhi: Hockey India today officially announced the appointment of Tim White as the coach of the junior women’s team. The Australian high-performance coach, who recently served as the head coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League (HIL) in January, takes over the role with a clear focus on developing the next generation of international stars.

White’s coaching career includes recent success in Belgium and past experience with Australia. Prior to his arrival in India, he served as the coach for the Belgium Under-21 women’s team, guiding them to a bronze medal at the 2025 Junior World Cup in December. IANS

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