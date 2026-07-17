Late Martinez Stunner Sends Argentina Into World Cup Final After England Thriller

ATLANTA: Argentina’s World Cup semifinal match winner Lautaro Martinez said he had “dreamt” of scoring the goal which took his team through to the final at England’s expense on Wednesday.

“I dreamt it. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score,” Martinez said after his heroics off the bench in Atlanta as the reigning champion won the game 2-1.

“And I said on the bench to Facundo Medina that I was going to come on and score.”

Lionel Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to equalise in the 85th minute, and the Argentina captain then crossed for Martinez to head in the winner in the second minute of injury time.

“When my old man first bought me a pair of boots, I always dreamed of scoring this goal,” said an emotional Martinez.

When he spoke again to reporters after leaving the dressing room, Martinez said he had just got off the phone to his mother, who was at work.

The 28-year-old Martinez lost his place in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team early on its run to glory at the 2022 World Cup. IANS

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