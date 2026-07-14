Lionel Messi set for long-awaited first England clash in FIFA WC semifinal

KANSAS CITY: Lionel Messi has spent over two decades carving a path through international football, facing every World Cup-winning nation from Brazil to France, but one notable opponent has always been missing from the list: England.

That will change on Wednesday when Argentina meet the European side in a World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, a heavyweight clash that Argentina’s FA (AFA) described on its website as “the match fate owed Messi.”

The 39-year-old Messi has played Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France during his career, yet never crossed paths with England.

The closest he came was a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, the last time the two sides faced each other.

Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

“It’s special because they’re a great team, a powerhouse, and it’s always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind,” Messi told reporters after Argentina’s 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland.

“We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we’ve been doing: competing,” he added.

The England clash will add another chapter to one of football’s most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of sporting drama and political tension, while giving Messi a place in a fixture that has produced some of Argentina’s most enduring soccer memories. Agencies

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