New Delhi: Former India men’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is likely to join Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Mhambrey, 54, recently left five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after they went for a total overhaul of their coaching staff.

Along with Mhambrey, Lasith Malinga also left MI, which has brought in Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni in their place. “Yes, Paras for sure is in line to join Punjab Kings. He was also in talks with Rajasthan Royals, but that failed. If all goes well, Paras will join Punjab Kings,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Thursday. IANS

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