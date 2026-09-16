Sujeet Kalkal Wins 65kg Trials, Sets Up Final Showdown for World Championships Berth

Lucknow: World No. 1 grappler Sujeet Kalkal emerged victorious in the 65kg Freestyle category at the national selection trials in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Alongside Kalkal, standout performers including Yash, Sachin, and Abhimanyu also secured top finishes in their respective weight divisions, setting up a final trial showdown with the Asian Games-bound contingent for berths at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026, which is going to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.

Sujeet Kalkal prevailed in a competitive 65kg field in Lucknow, beating Anujj Kumar 8-3 in the final. The Trials in the four non-Olympic weight classes will also be held later.

In other Freestyle action, Yash produced a dominant performance to claim the 74kg title, defeating Deepak 10-4. Rahul secured the top spot in the 57kg category with an 11-4 win over Akshay Dhere, while Pushpendar Dalal prevailed over Himanshu Antil 10-4 in the 86kg final.

Vicky edged past Parveen Kumar 3-2 in a tight 97kg bout, and Jaspooran Singh defeated Rohit 5-1 to win the 125kg division. IANS

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