Laura Wolvaardt Secures ICC Women's Player of the Month Title

NEW DELHI: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2025 for her exceptional leadership and outstanding performances with the bat. She was the highest run-getter at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Wolvaardt played eight ODIs in October at the Women’s World Cup, amassing 470 runs at a stunning average of 67.14 and an impressive strike rate of 97.91.

The right-hander said it was an incredible thrill to claim the monthly award for October.

“It’s an honour to win this award following the team’s World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women’s cricket. The tournament featured outstanding matches and remarkable displays, which makes this recognition especially meaningful,” she said, as quoted from the official website of ICC. Agencies

