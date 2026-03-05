Laureus World Team of the Year Award India women’s cricket team earn nomination

Madrid: A breakthrough year for women’s cricket in India has been recognised by the Laureus World Sports Awards, with the Nominees for sport’s most prestigious honours revealed today, according to a release.

The India Women’s Cricket Team is shortlisted for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award in recognition of their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph - and their inspirational performances that have enthralled the cricketing world.

They will compete with five sporting teams who made their mark in 2025, each staking their claim to win the iconic Laureus statuette. Nominees from eight Awards categories will attend Madrid’s Cibeles Palace for a gala event at which the winners - chosen by the Laureus World Sports Academy - will be revealed.

In 2025, the India Women’s Cricket Team delivered a breakthrough triumph on home soil, winning their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in Mumbai.

They recorded the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history in a dramatic semi-final win over Australia, before defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final to spark celebrations across the country.

Despite three consecutive group-stage losses to South Africa, Australia and England taking them to the brink of elimination, India rallied to reach the final for the third time, where a dominant performance sealed their first World Cup title.

Their nomination is the third time Indian cricket has been featured at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Sachin Tendulkar - a Laureus Academy Member - received the Laureus Sporting Moment Award in 2020, for his victory lap following India’s win in the 2011 Cricket World Cup; and last year, Rishabh Pant was nominated in the Comeback of the Year category, as was the wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019, while Neeraj Chopra was shortlisted for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award in 2022 following his victory in the Olympic javelin competition. (ANI)

