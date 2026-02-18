Leah Williamson Returns to England Squad for 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

LONDON: England skipper Leah Williamson is back in the squad for the first time since the country’s Euro 2025 triumph in July after manager Sarina Wiegman named 25 players on Tuesday for its opening 2027 World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland in March. Williamson missed England’s matches in the second half of 2025 with a knee injury, and the 28-year-old had surgery before returning to action with Arsenal at the end of the year.

“I am very happy. It feels very good for her too, she wanted to be back,” Wiegman told reporters. “She has trained. I am in close contact with her and the club. She is in a good place, but she does have a lack of minutes.

“I think there are some more players who are still building or didn’t get the minutes we hoped for. That is also the reason why we have gone with a bigger squad.” Agencies

