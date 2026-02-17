Arsenal on fast track into FA Cup last 16

London: Arsenal powered into the FA Cup last 16 with a comfortable 4-0 home win over League One side Wigan Athletic.

The clubs last met in the competition 12 years ago in a semifinal decided on penalties, but this time Arsenal’s superior quality told early. Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and an own goal had the tie effectively wrapped up inside the opening half hour, allowing the hosts to ease off after the break.

Leeds United needed penalties to get past Birmingham City after Patrick Roberts’ 89th-minute equalizer cancelled out Lukas Nmecha’s 49th-minute opener for Birmingham.

Santiago Bueno’s 60th-minute strike sent Wolverhampton Wanderers through with a 1-0 win away to League Two Grimsby Town on a heavy Blundell Park pitch.

Habib Diarra’s first-half penalty guided Sunderland past Championship side Oxford United, while second-half goals from Kevin and Harrison Reed saw Fulham come from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 after Bae Jun-ho’s opener. IANS

