Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024: India Capitals to face Konark Suryas Odisha in Jammu

Jammu: India Capitals, are set to return to action in their fifth game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 after their last two encounters were abandoned due to rain. The Capitals will face Konark Suryas Odisha, here at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Friday.

India Capitals currently sit second in the league standings with 4 points from 4 matches (1 win, 1 loss, and 2 no results). Meanwhile, Konark Suryas Odisha are right behind them in third place, also with 4 points from as many matches.

With their last two matches against Konark Suryas and Manipal Tigers rained out, India Capitals are keen to return to action and push for a victory. IANS

