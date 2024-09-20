Legends League Cricket (LLC): India Capitals appoint former English cricketer Ian Bell as captain

New Delhi: India Capitals, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) franchise, have announced former English cricketer Ian Bell as the new captain. India Capitals will begin their campaign against Toyam Hyderabad in Jodhpur on Saturday at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Bell has represented England for over a decade and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever played for England. Over his illustrious career, Bell achieved remarkable milestones, representing England from 2004 to 2015. IANS

