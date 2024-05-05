Legends Sporting Club lift ‘B’ Division Cricket title at Nehru Stadium

GUWAHATI: Legends Sporting Club emerged champion in the Rashmibala Tamuli GSA ‘B’ Division Cricket League defeating Nabarang by 17 runs in the final held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Elected to bat, Legends Sporting Club bowled out 113 in 19.3 overs thanks to a beautiful spell from Debojit Mahanta (5-11). Dilip Kumar Singh (48) was the top scorer. Nabarang managed to score 96 in 18.4 overs losing all wickets. Jagjit Singh (22) and Subhan Das (19) were the major contributors. Harsha Bardhan, Labajyoti Goswami and Sunil Ranjan Gogoi bagged three wickets each. Sunil was later adjudged as the player of the final.

The award ceremony was attended by the president and the secretary of the Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Devajit Saikia respectively, Ganesh Chandra Tamuli, Chairman of North East Cancer Hospital and Research Centre along with several other sports organizers.

Individual awards: Best batter of the meet: Jagjit Singh. Best bowler of the meet: Nayanjyoti Deka (Nabarang Club). Man of the Tournament: Sunil Ranjan Gogoi.

