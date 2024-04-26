Foundation Day of Guwahati Sports Association celebrated in Guwahati City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 66th Foundation Day of the Guwahati Sports Association was celebrated today in the city. The day’s event started with the flag hoisting at the GSA premises. President Paresh Chandra Das along with several veteran members of the association including Chhaya Boro and Khanin Dutta attended the event. Later Guwahati Sports Association felicitated all of its players who won medals in various Inter District and other competitions. The event was held at the Gauhati Town Club auditorium.

