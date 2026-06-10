‘Life has completely changed after ODI WC, we’ll continue this run of winning trophies’: Kaur

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the team’s historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph last year has transformed the outlook of the side, as the players prepare for another shot at global glory at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After years of near misses and heartbreak on the biggest stages, India finally broke through by securing their maiden senior women’s ICC title with a 50-over World Cup win. As India gear up for the T20 World Cup, skipper Harmanpreet said the breakthrough success has had a profound impact on the squad’s confidence and belief.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I think everybody will agree with me that life has completely changed after winning our first ODI World Cup. Hopefully, we’ll continue this run of winning trophies. This is what I want as a captain, and I think it’s what everyone in our team has been dreaming of. Hopefully, we’ll continue moving in this direction,” Harmanpreet told JioStar.

The experienced skipper has been one of the central figures in India’s rise over the past decade. Having featured in multiple ICC events and witnessed several campaigns end in disappointment, Harmanpreet now leads a side carrying the confidence that comes from knowing it can win on the biggest stage.

That confidence has been evident in India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup. The team recently began its warm-up campaign with a victory over the West Indies in Cardiff, with several squad members delivering encouraging performances. The result added to the growing optimism surrounding a team that now enters major tournaments with heightened expectations rather than lingering doubts.

India’s squad blends experienced campaigners such as Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma with emerging talents who have impressed in recent international assignments. The management will hope that the combination can help sustain the momentum generated by last year’s World Cup success.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, India will be aiming to build on the most successful chapter in their history and add another ICC trophy to their collection. IANS

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