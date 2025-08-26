Ligue 1: Olivier Giroud scores in stoppage time to help Lille beat Monaco

PARIS: Veteran forward Olivier Giroud is revelling in life back in Ligue 1. The 38-year-old Frenchman scored again on Sunday — and missed a penalty — as Lille snatched a 1-0 win over Monaco.

The match appeared to be heading for a goalless draw when Giroud turned in a low cross from Matias Fernandez-Pardo in stoppage time.

Giroud could have doubled his tally in the ninth minute of stoppage time but sent a penalty over the crossbar after Fernandez-Pardo had been fouled by Monaco defender Christian Mawissa Elebi.

Giroud, who joined Lille after a disappointing spell with Los Angeles FC, took only 11 minutes to score on his return to Ligue 1 in a 3-3 draw at Brest last week.

He previously made his name with AC Milan, Chelsea and Arsenal — the club he joined from Montpellier after winning the French title in 2012 and scoring 21 league goals that season.

Giroud is France’s all-time leading men’s scorer with 57 goals and won the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus.

Toulouse and Strasbourg continued their positive starts to the season with both teams picking up a second straight win without conceding a goal.

Frank Magri scored a second-half double to help Toulouse to a 2-0 win over Brest, and Emanuel Emegha’s late goal fired Strasbourg to a 1-0 win over Nantes. Lens won 2-1 at Le Havre. Agencies

Also Read: Alphabet girls school shines as nter-school basketball tournament

Also Watch: