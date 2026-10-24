Ligue 1 pushes PSG vs Lyon match due to Paris protests

PARIS: The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon, planned for Sunday, has been pushed to Monday. After a request by the Parisian police, the league announced the postponement due to the violent protests in Paris over the last week.

“The LFP takes note of the police decree prohibiting the staging of the game between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday at 8:45 pm (1945 GMT) and has decided to reschedule the match for Monday at 8:30 pm,” Ligue 1 said in a statement.

The protests are set to continue in Paris and across the country and could affect other matches too.

PSG and Lyon have started the league well, both winning four out of the seven games, currently only separated by goal difference and is set to be an important match in terms of league standings. Agencies

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