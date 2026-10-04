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Lionel Messi arrives in Argentina for farewell match

Lionel Messi arrives in Argentina ahead of his farewell international match against Benin in Buenos Aires, marking his final appearance for the team.
Lionel Messi
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BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his farewell game with the national team. Messi is set to play in a friendly match against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a final appearance for the team he led to a World Cup title in 2022.

The Argentine Football Association said the goal of the match is to ensure “the best player in the world gets the home send-off he truly deserves.”

Messi, who announced his international retirement on August 31, flew in from Miami on a private jet with his family, landing in his hometown of Rosario, 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires. Agencies

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