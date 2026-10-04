Lionel Messi arrives in Argentina for farewell match

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his farewell game with the national team. Messi is set to play in a friendly match against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a final appearance for the team he led to a World Cup title in 2022.

The Argentine Football Association said the goal of the match is to ensure “the best player in the world gets the home send-off he truly deserves.”

Messi, who announced his international retirement on August 31, flew in from Miami on a private jet with his family, landing in his hometown of Rosario, 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires. Agencies

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