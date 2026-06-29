Lionel Messi becomes first player to score in seven consecutive WC games

7 and Counting...

Dallas: Lionel Messi scored off free-kick in the 80th minute during the FIFA World Cup game against Jordan in Dallas on Saturday to create a unique record.

The 39-year-old has now scored in seven consecutive World Cup games, going past the record of France’s Just Fontaine and Brazil’s Jairzinho.

The streak started with the Round of 16 game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Messi scored in the 35th minute. He then scored penalties in the quarterfinal and semifinal against Netherlands and Croatia, respectively.

In the final against France, Messi converted from the spot again before adding another in the extra-time.

The goal-scoring run continued in the current edition as Messi picked up a hat-trick against Algeria to start the campaign. He followed that up with a brace against Austria, which also helped him break the all-time goal-scoring record of Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

With his free-kick goal against Jordan, Messi ticked his World Cup goal tally to 19. Agencies

Also Read: Miroslav Klose Hails ‘Best of All Time’ as Lionel Messi Breaks His World Cup Scoring Record