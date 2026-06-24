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Miroslav Klose Hails ‘Best of All Time’ as Lionel Messi Breaks His World Cup Scoring Record

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has congratulated Lionel Messi on breaking his World Cup goals record, calling him the best footballer of all time.
Miroslav Klose
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New Delhi: Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose congratulated Lionel Messi after the Argentine broke his World Cup goalscoring record. “I’ve always said Messi is no slouch,” Klose, 48, told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “For me, Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion!”

Klose told, “Messi is simply Messi. I’ve always admired the way he solved problems and the way he carried himself as a person, even on the pitch.” IANS

Also Read: “I’m Not Spending Time Thinking About My Age”: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi
Miroslav Klose
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