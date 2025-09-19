Lionel Messi closing in on Inter Miami contract extension

MIAMI: Major League Soccer’s biggest star might be sticking around, as Lionel Messi is closing in on a multiyear contract extension with Inter Miami, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Per the report, the sides are in the late stages of talks, with merely minor matters to be finalized. Financial terms weren’t reported.

Messi, 38, joined Inter Miami during the 2023 season, and his contract runs through the end of the 2025 campaign.

This season, he ranks second in MLS with 20 goals in 21 league games. Messi is also tied for sixth with 11 assists. Last season, he amassed 20 goals (tied for second in the league) and 16 assists (tied for third).

In 46 league games for the Herons overall, Messi has 41 goals and 27 assists. Across all competitions, Messi has 54 goals in 62 games.

An eight-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, Messi starred for Barcelona from 2004-21 and for Paris Saint-Germain from 2021-23. He was part of 10 league-title-winning teams in Spain and two in France, in addition to helping Barcelona capture the UEFA Champions League trophy four times.

Immediately upon joining MLS, Messi helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup. The Herons won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the club with the best regular-season record, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Inter Miami, with 49 points, sits in sixth place in MLS’ Eastern Conference entering a Saturday home match against D.C. United.

Messi guided Argentina to the World Cup championship in 2022 and to Copa American crowns in 2021 and 2024. Agencies

