Lionel Messi sends his signed 2022 World Cup jersey for PM Modi

Gurugram: Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has sent his signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Messi is scheduled to tour India later this year from December 13-15. As per his tour's itinerary, the striker will first land in football-crazy Kolkata on December 13 before heading to Mumbai the next day. The Argentine great will conclude his visit in New Delhi on December 15, where he is likely to meet PM Modi.

"Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday. When he comes to India, we will try to arrange his meeting with the PM. He has wished well for the Indian fans, and he is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there," Satadru Dutta, the sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi's tour, told IANS on Monday. IANS

