Lionel Messi levels Pele’s record with 70th goal from free kicks

Florida: Lionel Messi got level with Brazil legend Pele for free-kick goals when he netted the fourth strike for Inter Miami against Orlando City in their Major League Soccer match in Florida on Sunday night.

Messi stepped up for a free-kick in second-half stoppage time and found the bottom-left corner, securing a 4-2 win for the Herons.

It was Messi’s 70th goal from a free-kick, which took him to joint-fourth in the record for most free-kicks goals in men’s football. Agencies

