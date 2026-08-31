Lionel Messi Scores Four as Inter Miami Thrash Montreal 7-1

MIAMI: Lionel Messi produced one of the most spectacular individual displays of his Major League Soccer career on Saturday, scoring four times as Inter Miami dismantled CF Montreal 7-1 to end a five-match winless streak across all competitions.

It was the first time Messi had scored four goals in a single MLS game, with the 39-year-old also setting up another goal. His performance moved him to the top of the league’s scoring charts, with 18 goals this season.

Messi’s first goal of the night came just before half-time to restore Miami’s lead. He struck again in the 52nd minute before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd. The Argentina captain then saved his most eye-catching moment for stoppage time, curling home a free kick to complete the rout. Agencies

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