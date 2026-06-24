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Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: A New Chapter in Football’s Greatest Rivalry

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe continue their World Cup dominance, with Messi reaching a record 18 goals and Mbappé scoring 16 in just 16 matches.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé
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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, after scoring five and four goals respectively in their first two games of the FIFA World Cup 2026, are now the two highest goal-scorers in the tournament's history.

While Messi holds the record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals to his name, it took him 28 games to reach that number. Mbappe, on the other hand, reached the 16-goal mark in just 16 appearances at the biggest stage.

Top goal scorers

Rank    Player                 Country                Goals

1       Lionel Messi          Argentina             18

2       Kylian Mbappe     France                  16

2       Miroslav Klose      Germany 16

4       Ronaldo                Brazil                    15

4       Gerd Muller           Germany 14

6       Just Fontaine         France                   13

Messi's goals in WC:

WC       Matches Goals

2006      3             1

2010      5             0

2014      7             4

2018      4             1

2022      7             7

2026      2*            5*

Mbappe’s goals in WC:

WC          Matches Goals

2018        7             4

2022        7             8

2026        2*            4*

At 38, he is the third-oldest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history, while his goal in the 2006 World Cup at the age of 18 puts him ninth on the list of the youngest players to ever score in a World Cup.

 Moreover, Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria in the opening game of the this World Cup also makes him the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the tournament's history, going past Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Ronaldo is second on the list with his hat-trick against Spain in 2018 at the age of 33.

While Messi holds the record for the most goals in World Cup history with 18 goals to his name, it took him 28 games to reach that number. Mbappe, on the other hand, reached the 16-goal mark in just 16 appearances at the biggest stage.

Oldest players to score a goal in WC history:

Player            Country               Age                      Match

Roger Milla     Cameroon   42 years, 39 days    vs Russia, 1994

Pepe              Portugal     39 years, 283 days  vs Switzerland, 2022

Lionel Messi     Argentina   38 years, 363 days  vs Austria, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal  37 years, 292 days vs Ghana, 2022

Gunnar Gren      Sweden       37 years, 236 days    vs West Germany, 1958

Oldest players to score a hat-trick in WC history:

Player                     Age                        Match

Lionel Messi            38 years, 357 days  Argentina vs Algeria, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo    33 years, 130 days  Portugal vs Spain, 2018

Rob Rensenbrink     30 years, 335 days  Netherlands vs Iran, 1978

Pedro Cea                 29 years, 329 days  Uruguay vs Yugoslavia, 1930

Another record both players eye:

Apart from the record for the most goals in tournament history, both players are also eyeing the record for the most goals in a single World Cup edition. If they go all the way to the final, they will play eight games in total, which is one more than in previous editions. Given their respective starts, it should be no suprise if either or both of them end up taking that 48-year-old distinction from France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup.

Most goals in a single FIFA World Cup edition:

Player                            Country                Goals     Year

Just Fontaine               France                 13           1958

Sandor Kocsis              Hungary               11          1954

Gerd Muller                  West Germany   10           1970

Ademir                          Brazil                    9            1950

Eusebio                        Portugal               9            1966

Guillermo Stabile        Argentina            8            1930

Ronaldo                        Brazil                    8            2002

Kylian Mbappe            France                 8            2022

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Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappé
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