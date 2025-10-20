Lionel Messi Wins 2025 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi

Nashville: Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, netting 29 goals to become the league’s leading scorer in his second full season with the Herons.

Messi contributed 19 assists as he outperformed LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (24 goals) and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge (24 goals). He becomes Miami’s first-ever Golden Boot winner and the first Argentine to claim the award since Valentín “Taty” Castellanos did so with New York City FC in 2021. The Argentine great tallied three goals and provided an assist during Saturday’s 5-2 Decision Day victory in Nashville, reaching 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) this season – just short of Carlos Vela’s MLS record 49 for LAFC in 2019.

Now, Messi appears set to become the league’s first-ever player to win consecutive MVP awards, following a historic 2024 campaign that saw Miami claim that year’s Supporters’ Shield in record-breaking fashion.

Messi and Miami are the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs, where they’ll face No. 6 Nashville in a Round One Best-of-3 Series. This year’s MLS Cup champion will be crowned on December 6. IANS

