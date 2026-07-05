Carlo Ancelotti Backs Neymar to Be Fit for Round of 16 Against Norway

New Jersey: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is fully fit and available for selection ahead of the team’s Round of 16 clash against Norway, saying the veteran forward is capable of playing a full 90 minutes if required. Neymar has had limited involvement in the tournament so far after recovering from a calf injury, making only a brief substitute appearance during Brazil’s group-stage campaign. However, Ancelotti said the 34-year-old is now physically ready and could play a much bigger role in the knockout stages.

“The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on the pitch,” Ancelotti said during an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, as per Goal.com. IANS

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