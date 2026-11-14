Lionel Scaloni to stay on as Argentina boss until 2030

Buenos Aires: Lionel Scaloni has agreed to extend his contract as head coach of Argentina’s national team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine Football Association said.

Scaloni, whose previous contract was due to expire in December, had been non-committal about his future after leading Argentina to this year’s World Cup final.

“After giving it some thought and discussing it with my coaching staff and those close to me, we decided that continuing is the best path forward,” the 48-year-old told a news conference.

Scaloni took charge of Argentina following its round-of-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup. With a new generation of players supporting experienced stars such as Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, Scaloni guided Argentina to the most successful era in its history, winning the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

“I am grateful for all the expressions of affection,” Scaloni said. “A huge part of the decision to continue was, without a doubt, the fans. I want to keep bringing them the joy they feel when watching the national team, and I hope that continues.” IANS

Also Read: Yorkshire re-sign Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on two-year T20 Blast contract