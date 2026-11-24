Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will host the 3rd North East Para Sports Meet 2026 from November 27 to 29, bringing together approximately 700 para-athletes from India’s eight northeastern states, alongside first-time international participants from Bhutan and Nepal. Organized by Udayachal with the Paralympic Association of Assam (PAA), the event aims to promote inclusion and equal opportunities through sports.

The 3rd North East Para Sports Meet will take place at three venues in Guwahati-Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai, Udayachal and Vandya International School. The mascot and tournament jersey and trophy of the championship were unveiled in an event in the city on Monday. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chief Patron of the Paralympic Association of Assam and CMD of Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd attended the event.

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