Lleyton Hewitt Shines in Doubles with Son, Despite Singles Setback

Sydney: Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt’s return from retirement was short-lived on Wednesday in doubles with his son Cruz, but only in the best possible way. Former No. 1- ranked Hewitt, 44, who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 and officially retired from singles in 2016, combined with his 16-year-old son Cruz to beat Australians Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov 6-1, 6-0 in a late afternoon match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Lleyton Hewitt is the current Davis Cup captain for Australia. Cruz Hewitt is one of three children Hewitt has with his wife, former Australian actress Bec Hewitt.

In the only bad news for the family on the day, Cruz Hewitt, who was granted a wild card in singles, lost his earlier second-round match to qualifier Hayato Matsuoka in three sets. Agencies

Also Read: Bangladesh Women's Cricket Tour to India Postponed Amid Political Tensions