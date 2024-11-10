142 Battalion CRPF Hosts Inter-Battalion Jorhat Sector Hockey Tournament at Halemira Tea Estate Playground

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT : The 142 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force, organized the Inter-Battalion (Operational) Jorhat Sector Hockey Tournament here at the Halemira Tea Estate Playground.

The event was formally inaugurated by Rinchen Wangyal Dawa, Deputy Inspector General, Range Headquarters Khatkhati, and other distinguished guests including Rajen Singh, APS, Superintendent of Police, Golaghat; Senthil Kumar, Second-in-Command of the 142 Battalion CRPF; Dr. Api Bagra, CSO (SG); and Sanjeev Handique, Secretary of District Sports Association Golaghat.

The closing ceremony was attended by Anil Bisht, Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre Khatkhati, as the Chief Guest. In this tournament, officers and personnel including T K Lal, Second in Command, Range Khatkati, Senthil Kumar, Second-in-Command, Shahjahan P.K., Assistant Commandant, Amit Kumar Gupta, Assistant Commandant of the 142 Battalion, and other subordinate officers and personnel actively participated.

A total of 11 battalions (30/34/36/68/119/138/142/149/155/171 and 186) participated in the competition. The final match was held between the 142 and 171 Battalions, in which 142 Battalion emerged as the winner. On this auspicious occasion, Anil Bisht, Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre Khatkhati, encouraged all the players, congratulated the winning team.

