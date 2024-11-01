Assam: District Electricity Committee Meet Held in Golaghat District

Assam News

The District Electricity Committee met to review Assam Power projects, with MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa suggesting an increase in APDCL line staff.
A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the District Electricity Committee was held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office. The meeting was held in presence of  MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Minister of Agriculture etc. Department  and Bhabendranath Bharali MLA of Dergaon constituency. The meeting reviewed various ongoing projects under Assam Power Distribution Company i.e. AIIB, RDSS, HVDS. The MP proposed to increase the Line Staff of APDCL to supply to the ever-growing electric network taking stock of the manpower situation at the field level.

It was decided to select five villages from each assembly constituency under the district and participate in the model solar village competition of the district. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner of Golaghat District as well as representatives of  MLA of Sarupathar and Khumtai constituencies, CEO of Assam Power Distribution Company and other officers of Golaghat Electric Circle.

