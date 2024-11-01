Assam: District Electricity Committee Meet Held in Golaghat District

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the District Electricity Committee was held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office. The meeting was held in presence of MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Minister of Agriculture etc. Department and Bhabendranath Bharali MLA of Dergaon constituency. The meeting reviewed various ongoing projects under Assam Power Distribution Company i.e. AIIB, RDSS, HVDS. The MP proposed to increase the Line Staff of APDCL to supply to the ever-growing electric network taking stock of the manpower situation at the field level.

It was decided to select five villages from each assembly constituency under the district and participate in the model solar village competition of the district. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner of Golaghat District as well as representatives of MLA of Sarupathar and Khumtai constituencies, CEO of Assam Power Distribution Company and other officers of Golaghat Electric Circle.

