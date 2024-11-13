2 upsets in ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament at AATA complex in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAT: Unseeded Ronald Chen and Devashish Nandi caused major upsets in the +45 men’s singles matches in the on-going ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament at AATA complex in the city on Tuesday. While Ronald Chen upset 3rd seed Rajeeb Bora 2-6, 6-0, 6-1, Devashish Nandi won against 4th seed Shahnawaz Zaffar by 7-5, 0-6, 6-3. All the other seeds moved to the next round by winning their matches on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tennis: Jannik Sinner recieves Year-End No. 1 trophy at ATP Finals

Also Watch: