Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AATA – AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 got underway at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, in the city on Monday. All together 62 players from all over the state participated in the boys and girls U-12 singles events. The doubles matches of the tournament will start from Tuesday.

Also Read: All India Tennis Association (AITA) to host 13 tournaments in first quarter of 2025

Also Watch: