21st All Assam State Shooting Championship Concludes in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 21st All Assam State Shooting Championship concluded at the Kahilipara Shooting Range on Thursday, with several shooters delivering outstanding performances.

Sibali Handiq, Uddipta Nayan, and Subhakankha Nayak emerged as the top performers, winning four gold medals each. Meanwhile, Ananta Gogoi, Pari Bhuyan, and Dhanishta Hazarika also enjoyed impressive outings, securing three gold medals apiece.

Around 300 shooters from across Assam participated in the championship, showcasing their talent and competitive spirit throughout the event.

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