Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Schools from Tamil Nadu dominated in the 2nd National School Chess Competition and lifted titles in both U-12 and 18 categories. In the U-12 category Velammal Vidyalaya – Paruthipattu emerged champion and in the U-18 events MHSS, Mogappair bagged the title.

Also Read: Guwahati: National School Chess Championship begins at Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium

Also Watch: