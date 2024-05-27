Assam Trio Set To Represent India In FIDE World Junior Chess Championship

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, three chess players from Assam going by the name of IM Shahil Dey, IM Mayank Chakraborty and Mrinmoy Rajkhowa are all set to represent India in the forthcoming FIDE World Junior (Open and Girls) Chess Championship.

The competition will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from June 1-14.

Meanwhile, earlier last year, Assam Government decided to provide financial support to promising chess player Shahil Dey so that the player can get higher training and earn Grandmaster Norm.

The announcement was made by the Member Secretary, SLAC Gitartha Goswami in the closing ceremony of 1st KEA Inter School chess Tournament that concluded at the Kaziranga English Academy in Guwahati.

Goswami said that Shahil will receive Rs 2,50,000 every year till he achieves Grand master norm. Goswami also handed over the first part of financial assistance to Shahil in the same function.

It is worth mentioning that Mayank Chakraborty earned the coveted International Master Title earlier last year.

By doing so, he become the second player from Assam to earn the prestigious title. Earlier, Shahil Dey became the first player from the state to achieve the International Master title.

Mayank defeated Mark Bacojo in the 10th round of the World Youth Championships 2023 in the under-18 category which confirmed his International Master title. With this victory he crossed the Elo threshold of 2400.

