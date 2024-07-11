3 State players in race for double crown in AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Phaagun Jyoti, Riyaan Jyoti Dutta and Aryan Bharali of Assam are in the race to earn double crown in the AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 years.

The trio entered in both singles and double events of the competition on Wednesday. The finals will be held at the North East Tennis Foundation Courts in the city on Thursday and it will be followed by the award ceremony.

