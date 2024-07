Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Phaagun Jyoti will clash against Riya Boro in the semi final of the AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament in U-12 girls’ category at the NETF Tennis court Wednesday. The other semi final will be held between Dhyanaa Morang and Ayushree Nath.

