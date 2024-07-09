Guwahati: AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament begins at the North East Tennis Foundation courts

Our sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 years got under way at the North East Tennis Foundation courts here on Monday. All together 39 boys and 11 girls are participating in this All India Ranking Tournament. In the boys singles Aryan Bharali of Assam is the top seed and his state mate Riyan Jyoti Dutta is the second seed. In the girls singles Phaagun Jyoti of Assam is the top seed while Ayushree Nath also from Assam seeded second.

