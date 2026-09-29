3rd Assam Commando Police Clinch Ratool Mahanta Memorial Football Tournament Title

A Correspondent

Nagaon: The Ratool Mahanta Memorial Inter-District Football Tournament, organised by the Kaliabor Azad Club, concluded on Sunday night with the 3rd Assam Commando Police, Jakhalabandha, emerged as champions after defeating the Monabari Tea Estate team of Biswanath district 4–0 in the final.

The final match began at around 9:25 p.m. and witnessed an attacking display by the Commando Police from the very beginning. The Jakhalabandha side opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the first half, making the contest more intense. The Monabari Tea Estate team made determined efforts to defend their goal and find an equaliser but failed to score in the opening half.

Both teams attempted to take control of the game after the interval. However, the Commando Police maintained their attacking momentum and scored three more goals in the 10th, 30th and 40th minutes of the second half to complete a convincing 4–0 victory.

Gautam Ansari of the winning team scored three goals in the final and was awarded the Best Goal Scorer title. Mohammed Swami was adjudged the Best Player, while Abinash Konwar received the Most Promising Player award.

Around 5,000 spectators witnessed the final match. Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta attended the event as the chief guest.

At the prize distribution ceremony, presided over by Azad Club president Rakibul Hussain, Minister Keshab Mahanta presented the Ratool Mahanta Memorial Trophy, a certificate of appreciation and the cash prize to the champion team. The runners-up team received their prize from Azad Club president Rakibul Hussain.

The ceremony was attended by Robin Bhuyan, executive president of the Kaliabor District Sports Association and chief organiser of the tournament; Satradhikar Kumud Mahanta; Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, Principal of Kaliabor College; Jehir Uddin Ahmed, secretary of Azad Club; Tejas Agnihotri, Commissioner of Kaliabor Sub-Division; Superintendent of Police Bipul Chetia; and several other prominent personalities from the Kaliabor area.

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