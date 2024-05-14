3rd ODI: Assam Under-16 cricket team end Bangladesh trip with a win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Under-16 cricket team emerged triumphant against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Under-15 squad by securing a convincing six-wicket victory in the third One Day match at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, on Monday.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Assam restricted their opponents to a total of 123 in 36.5 overs. Spearheading the bowling attack, Rahul Tamuli emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, scalping six wickets for 35 runs. Md Abdullah Al Muhi (37) was the top scorer.

In reply Assam chased down the target in 25.1 overs losing 4 wickets. Julien Konwar (37), Rahul Tamuli (37), and captain Aman Yadav (34 not out) were the major contributors.

With this match, the 3-game one day series came to an end with a 1-1 result.

Brief score: BCB U-15 123 (36.5 overs), Md Abdullah Al Muhi 37, Sajidzaman Orange 30; Rahul Tamuli 6/35, Assam U-16 124/4 (25.1 overs), Julien Konwar 37, Rahul Tamuli 37, Aman Yadav 34 not out; Arbaz Islam 2/33.

