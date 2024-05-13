Zimbabwe win final T20 match against Bangladesh to avoid series sweep

DHAKA: Zimbabwe avoided a series clean sweep by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 match on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh made 157-6 but Brian Bennett’s 70 off 49 balls, with five fours and as many sixes, set the platform for Zimbabwe’s victory with nine balls to spare.

Skipper Sikandar Raza finished with 72 off 46 balls and combined with Bennett for a 75-run stand for the second wicket after Shakib Al Hasan struck early to dismiss Tadiwanashe Marumani for 1.

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist a top order collapse as Raza and Bennett dealt with Bangladesh’s bowling with a good balance of caution and attack.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudullah’s 44 ball-54 after a top order collapse had left them at 15-3. Agencies

