42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day Celebrated Across Assam with Main Event in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Assam, with the central event taking place in Guwahati. Organized by Abhiruchi Group to commemorate the birthday of legendary sprinter and Assam’s first Arjuna Awardee, Bhogeswar Baruah, the day witnessed vibrant participation from sports enthusiasts, students, and athletes across the State.

The day began with a mass jogging event from the Sarusajai Sports Complex, led by actress Barsha Rani Bishaya. The event was graced by Bhogeswar Baruah himself, along with former international athlete Tayabun Nessa, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali, and Organizing Committee Chairman Balendra Mohan Chakravarty.

Participants from numerous schools, clubs, and institutions across the city joined the mass jogging, with Kho Kho Association, Guwahati receiving the award for the highest number of participants.

Later, Group Dance and Mass PT competitions were held at the DTRP Stadium, RG Baruah Sports Complex. In the Mass Dance Competition, Sudarshana Public School secured first place, followed by Bluebell School (2nd), SBOA Public School (3rd), and TC Girls’ M.P. & H.S. School (4th).

In the Mass PT category, Maharshi Vidya Mandir clinched the top spot, with TC Girls’ M.P. & H.S. School finishing 2nd, Rising Star English School 3rd, and Kaliram Barua Girls’ High School 4th. In Mass Jogging, Kaliram Barua Girls’ High School emerged first, followed by Maharshi Vidya Mandir (2nd), Rising Star English School (3rd), and Maharshi Vidya Mandir (4th).

