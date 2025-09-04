Sarusajai Sports Complex Renamed After Arjun Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led the State in celebrating the State Sports Day in the honour of Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah’s birthday. On the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma announced that in the honour of sporting icon Bhogeswar Baruah, the Sarusajai Sports Complex will henceforth be known as Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports complex.

Synchronizing with the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma presented appointment letters and financial rewards to the medal winners of the 38th National Games, conferred the State Sports Awards for 2024-25, announced the State Sports Awards for 2025-26, handed over sports pensions, presented financial rewards to the medal winners of the Khelo India 2025, awarded the Bir Chilarai Award to NCC cadets, and presented the State NSS Awards.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the under-17 girls’ team that won the Subroto Cup Football Tournament, and released a coffee table book on ‘Khel Moharan.’

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister termed the day as historic for sports in Assam. Along with celebrating State Sports Day, the Sarusajai Sports Complex has been named after the legendary sportsperson Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah. Extending his best wishes on the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, the Chief Minister said that at a time when professional sports barely had any presence in Assam, Baruah scripted a golden chapter in the state’s sporting history by winning a gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games. Following the footsteps shown by Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, today’s younger generation of Assam has made remarkable strides in sports.

Speaking about Assam’s performance in the 38th National Games, the Chief Minister said that sportspersons from Assam brought glory to the State winning several medals. In line with the state’s sports policy, appointment letters for Class III government jobs have been given today to 23 medallists who were not previously employed. The remaining of 51 medal winners have been felicitated with cash rewards of Rs. 50,000, Rs.40,000, and Rs. 30,000 respectively.

Referring to Assam’s achievement in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 held in Bihar, Dr. Sarma said that the state won 31 medals, with gold, silver, and bronze medallists being awarded Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000 respectively. Special recognition has also been accorded to Aisengfa Gogoi for breaking the national record in weightlifting by lifting a total of 183 kg in the 55 kg category.

The Chief Minister said that to inculcate discipline and leadership skills among the youth, the Assam Government has instituted the Bir Chilarai Award for NCC cadets, which is one of the highest recognitions for them and accordingly four outstanding cadets have beenfelicitated today. To acknowledge exceptional service under the National Service Scheme (NSS), awards were also presented to two universities, nine programme officers, and 17 volunteers.

Highlighting the recent achievement of the Betkuchi High School Girls’ football team of Guwahati, Dr. Sarma announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for each player on behalf of the Government of Assam.

The programme was graced by Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Garlosa, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Chancellor Nagaland University Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, President AIFF Kalyan Chaubey, General Secretary Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar, along with a host of dignitaries.

