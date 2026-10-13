4th GSA Youth and Kids League 2026 Concludes in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 4th GSA Youth and Kids League 2026, organised by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) in association with North East United FC, concluded at the Judges’ Field on Sunday. The competition was held from Under-7 to Under-19 categories.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shankar Dutta Lahkar, former Assam first-class cricketer, as the Chief Guest and Mandhar Tamane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, attended as the Special Guest of honour. Among other present were Paresh Chandra Das, President, GSA; Devajit Saikia, General Secretary, GSA and several key officials of the Guwahati Sports Association.

Winners and runner-up: Under-7 Years -Champion: Garchuk FC. Under-9 Years- Champion: Guwahati City FC (C), Runner-up: Garchuk FC. Under-11 Years-Champion: Narengi Royal FC. Runner-up: North East United FC-(Red). Under-13 Years- Champion: Gauhati Town Club-(B). Runner-up: Guwahati City FC-(A). Under-15 Years- Champion: Guwahati City FC (A), Runner-up: North East United FC-(Red). Under-17 Years- Champion: Guwahati City FC. Runner-up: Warriors FC India. Under-19 Years- Champion: Hawk Football Academy. Runner-up: Kaziranga Sports Club.

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