91 Yards Club beats Narengi Royal FC 2-1 to win in GSA B Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards Club beat Narengi Royal FC 2-1 and earned full points in the GSA B Division Football League match held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Sekhar Marapasae and Jubin Sarania scored for the winning team and Monoj Doley reduced one for Narengi Royal FC. Meanwhile in a C Division League match at the same venue Chandmari Sports Club won against Guwahati United FC by 3-0. Ankit, Apan and Saruj scored one goal each in the game.

