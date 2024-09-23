Narrow win for Rajbari Athletic Club over New Star Club in GSA B Division Football

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajbari Athletic Club earned a hard fought victory over New Star Club in the GSA B Division Football at the Nehru Stadium here today. Rajbari won the tie 3-2. While Dipjyoti Bordoloi scored twice, Rajbari got the other one through a self goal by Aminur Hussain. Sani Alam Hussain and Nurul Hussain were the scorers for New Star.

Meanwhile in the C Division Football League West Guwahati Club registered 3-1 victory over Jewel Star. Dishant Saikia (2) and Chitra scored for the winner and Rahul Das reduced one for Jewel Star.

Also Read: FC Green Valley emerge champs in GSA Inter Club Athletics competition

Also Watch: