City Cricket Club win by 10 wickets in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

City Cricket Club thrashed SG Club by 10 wickets in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket held at the Judges Field here on Sunday.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club thrashed SG Club by 10 wickets in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket held at the Judges Field here on Sunday. Pankaj Khadal’s 5-15 in 4 overs helped City Cricket Club to bowl out SG Club 75 in 14.4 overs. Pawan Kumar Sharma (33) fought lone battle for his team. City Cricket Club took only 6.4 overs to reach the target without losing a wicket. Opener Wasiqur Rahman and Rahul Hazarika remained not out on 48 and 16 respectively.

