Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91Yards Club and NFRSA won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. NFRSA defeated City Cricket Club by 40 runs and 91 Yards Club won against New Star Club by 10 wickets.

